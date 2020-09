Boris Johnson in mass testing plan to allow Brits to lead 'more normal lives' Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Prime Minister is aiming for 15-minute tests for everyone across the UK by next spring and says his ambitious 'Moonshot' plan could create a virus passport and allow the 'freedom to mingle'. The Prime Minister is aiming for 15-minute tests for everyone across the UK by next spring and says his ambitious 'Moonshot' plan could create a virus passport and allow the 'freedom to mingle'. 👓 View full article

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published 1 day ago Ambition for 'millions' of tests per day 04:49 Boris Johnson has revealed a mass COVID-19 testing plan for millions of people with a turn around result in 20 minutes.

