You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chinese Man Survives 6-Inch Spanner Falling Into His Head!



SHENYANG, CHINA — A Chinese man has cheated death after being struck in the head by a falling spanner. On August 6 at around 4 p.m, the unnamed 50-year-old was walking on a street in China's.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:23 Published on August 12, 2020 Americans are ready to party but will need these precautions to feel safe



Six in 10 Americans only feel comfortable attending virtual parties for the rest of 2020, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans found the majority are eschewing in-person events and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published on July 23, 2020

Tweets about this