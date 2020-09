Operation Moonshot: Mass testing could create ‘freedom pass’ for close contact Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Mass testing could see people given a “freedom pass” to go about life as normal, safe in the knowledge they are not infectious with Covid-19, the Prime Minister has said. 👓 View full article

