Jadon Sancho: Manchester United break impasse in potential deal for Borussia Dortmund winger

BBC News Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Manchester United have made progress in their efforts to sign England winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.
Man Utd make progress in Sancho chase - but still no guarantee of agreement

 Man Utd make progress in Sancho chase - but still no guarantee of agreement
Man Utd sign USA World Cup winner Heath

 Manchester United Women complete the signing of World Cup-winning United States forward Tobin Heath on a one-year deal.
Man Utd want three more signings to add to Sancho - Tuesday's gossip column

 Man Utd eye three more summer signings, Aston Villa want Liverpool's Rhian Brewster, Barcelona are interested in Thiago Alcantara, plus more.
England: Harry Kane praises 'complete goalscorer' Mason Greenwood

 England captain Harry Kane says Mason Greenwood is a "complete goalscorer" after the Manchester United forward impressed during training.
Friday's gossip: Koulibaly closer to Man City move?

 Manchester City move closer to Kalidou Koulibaly deal, Manchester United discuss Jadon Sancho's salary, Arsenal want Felipe Anderson, plus more.
Sancho to stay at club until 2023, says Dortmund [Video]

Sancho to stay at club until 2023, says Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund say winger Jadon Sancho will not leave the club after a contract extension to 2023.

Manchester United agree personal terms with Sancho - media reports [Video]

Manchester United agree personal terms with Sancho - media reports

Jadon Sancho could break the British transfer by completing a move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United as early as this week, according to media reports.

