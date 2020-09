North Olmsted HS football practice, opening game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19 The North Olmsted High School football team canceled upcoming practices and its opening game after a member of the varsity team tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school.

Report: Phillies Manager Doesn’t Think Team Would Be Comfortable Playing If Opposing Player Tests Positive For COVID-19



Philadelphia Phillies Manager Joe Girardi does not think the team would be comfortable playing if they are exposed to another situation where an opposing player tests positive for the coronavirus prior.. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:34 Published on July 28, 2020