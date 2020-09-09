Global  
 

Crunch Brexit talks as Pelosi warns no US deal if UK ‘imperils’ NI peace process

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Hastily arranged Brexit talks will take place on Thursday after the EU reacted strongly to Boris Johnson’s move to override key parts of the Withdrawal Agreement break with Brussels.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Michel Barnier arrives in UK for Brexit talks

Michel Barnier arrives in UK for Brexit talks 00:25

 The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives from the Eurostar with EUambassador to the UK, Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida, at St PancrasInternational railway station, London, for the latest round of thenegotiations on a free trade deal between the EU and the UK.

UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on' [Video]

UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the EU he's prepared to walk away from Brexit talks if there's no free trade deal by mid-October. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

