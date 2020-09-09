Crunch Brexit talks as Pelosi warns no US deal if UK ‘imperils’ NI peace process
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () Hastily arranged Brexit talks will take place on Thursday after the EU reacted strongly to Boris Johnson’s move to override key parts of the Withdrawal Agreement break with Brussels.
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives from the Eurostar with EUambassador to the UK, Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida, at St PancrasInternational railway station, London, for the latest round of thenegotiations on a free trade deal between the EU and the UK.