Donald Trump releases list of 20 potential Supreme Court nominees

Washington D.C., Sep 9, 2020 / 05:03 pm (CNA).- US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced more names of candidates he would nominate to the Supreme Court,...

Sen. Hawley on Trump's List: 'No Interest' in SCOTUS Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Wednesday said he had no interest in the Supreme Court shortly after President Donald Trump named him as one of his candidates should...

Newsmax 5 hours ago



