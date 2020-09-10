Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kevin Spacey sued by Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp and more over alleged teenage sexual assaults

PinkNews Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Kevin Spacey is being sued by actor Anthony Rapp and another man who both accuse him of sexually assaulting them when they were underage boys. Rapp and a second, unnamed man filed a lawsuit against the disgraced actor Wednesday (September 9), seeking unspecific damages for attacks they allege took place in the 1980s. Court...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kevin Spacey sued over Anthony Rapp sexual assault

Kevin Spacey sued over Anthony Rapp sexual assault 00:43

 Anthony Rapp is taking Kevin Spacey to court for the psychological injuries suffered from an alleged sexual assault dating back to 1986.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles [Video]

Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles

From India charting over 3 lakh tests in one day, to Air India announcing an end to work-from-home with only a few exceptions - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Kannada actor..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:57Published
Kevin Connolly Accused Of Rape [Video]

Kevin Connolly Accused Of Rape

Costume designer Gracie Cox has accused actor/director Kevin Connolly of sexual assault. The allegations were published in The Daily Beast. She alleges the 'Entourage' actor attacked her at a wrap..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Kevin Spacey Sued Over Alleged 1986 Sexual Assault in NYC

 "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp is suing Kevin Spacey for an alleged sexual assault ... and now there's another plaintiff making an additional claim....
TMZ.com

Kevin Spacey sued by Anthony Rapp, another plaintiff for alleged sexual assault in 1980s: docs

 Kevin Spacey has been hit with a lawsuit by actor Anthony Rapp and another plaintiff, who both allege the “21” star sexually assaulted them in separate...
FOXNews.com

Anthony Rapp Sued Kevin Spacey for Psychological Injuries Caused by Unwanted Sexual Advances

 The 'Star Trek: Discovery' actor first came out with the allegations against the 'American Beauty' star in October 2017, accusing the latter of sexual assault...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this