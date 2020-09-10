Global  
 

Brexit: Pelosi warns 'no chance' of US-UK trade deal if GFA threatened as senior EU politician meets Gove for emergency talks

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Brexit: Pelosi warns 'no chance' of US-UK trade deal if GFA threatened as senior EU politician meets Gove for emergency talksUS Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has said there will be "absolutely no chance" of a US-UK trade agreement if the Good Friday Agreement is undermined by Brexit.
 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the EU he's prepared to walk away from Brexit talks if there's no free trade deal by mid-October. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

