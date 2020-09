Every word Matt Hancock and experts have said on Birmingham lockdown Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Birmingham now has a rate of around 80 cases per 100,000 people, with Sandwell at around 40, and Solihull even higher than that. Birmingham now has a rate of around 80 cases per 100,000 people, with Sandwell at around 40, and Solihull even higher than that. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this