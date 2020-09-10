Global  
 

Winchester bus crash: School children seriously hurt

BBC News Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Witnesses have been talking about what happened when a school bus hit a bridge seriously injuring three children
News video: Schoolchildren injured in Winchester bus crash

Schoolchildren injured in Winchester bus crash 00:58

 Fifteen children have been injured after a double-decker bus collided with a railway bridge in Winchester on Thursday morning. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

