Winchester bus crash: School children seriously hurt

Pupils ‘distressed and crying’ after school bus roof sheared off in bridge crash
Children were left “distressed, screaming and crying” after their double-decker school bus crashed into a railway bridge, shearing off the roof. Threepupils were taken to hospital with “serious..
Columbus bus strike leaves parents worried for children's safety
With Columbus School District bus drivers on strike, many parents worry about how to get the children to school safely.
Police search for person involved in a crash with a school bus near the federal prison
