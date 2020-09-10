Winchester bus crash: School children seriously hurt

Pupils ‘distressed and crying’ after school bus roof sheared off in bridge crash



Children were left "distressed, screaming and crying" after their double-decker school bus crashed into a railway bridge, shearing off the roof. Three pupils were taken to hospital with "serious injuries."

Columbus bus strike leaves parents worried for children's safety



With Columbus School District bus drivers on strike, many parents worry about how to get the children to school safely.