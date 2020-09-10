Demand for Covid-19 tests treble, forcing suspension of meat plant testing

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid-19 tests re-prioritised by Health Secretary



Suspected Covid-19 patients with acute medical needs and people in care homeswill be prioritised under plans to ration coronavirus tests, Health SecretaryMatt Hancock told MPs. NHS leaders have called.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 13 hours ago Dedham extends COVID-19 testing hours after high demand



Dedham extends COVID-19 testing hours after high demand Credit: WCVB Duration: 00:42 Published 1 day ago UP did over 1.5 lakh tests in last 24 hours, positivity rate at 4.14%: Govt



Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary for Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad, on September 11 informed about the development which the state government made in regards to COVID-19 testing. He.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:00 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this