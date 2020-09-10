Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demand for Covid-19 tests treble, forcing suspension of meat plant testing

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Demand for Covid-19 tests trebled this week, forcing the HSE to suspend testing in meat and food plants over laboratory capacity concerns.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Corona ambulance running on Ludhiana roads for free COVID testing

Corona ambulance running on Ludhiana roads for free COVID testing 02:50

 Mobile testing vans, under state government are conducting COVID-19 tests on Ludhiana roads. Currently, 4 corona ambulances are running across the city to ensure easy accessibility for testing. These COVID-19 tests are done free of cost and reports are being provided instantly. Locals appreciated the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 tests re-prioritised by Health Secretary [Video]

Covid-19 tests re-prioritised by Health Secretary

Suspected Covid-19 patients with acute medical needs and people in care homeswill be prioritised under plans to ration coronavirus tests, Health SecretaryMatt Hancock told MPs. NHS leaders have called..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Dedham extends COVID-19 testing hours after high demand [Video]

Dedham extends COVID-19 testing hours after high demand

Dedham extends COVID-19 testing hours after high demand

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:42Published
UP did over 1.5 lakh tests in last 24 hours, positivity rate at 4.14%: Govt [Video]

UP did over 1.5 lakh tests in last 24 hours, positivity rate at 4.14%: Govt

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary for Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad, on September 11 informed about the development which the state government made in regards to COVID-19 testing. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:00Published

Tweets about this