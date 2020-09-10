Global  
 

Celtic donate £100k to help provide meals for children in Africa

Daily Record Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Celtic donate £100k to help provide meals for children in AfricaThe sum has been donated to Mary's Meals by the Celtic FC Foundation
