Video Credit: ODN - Published 2 hours ago Diana Rigg: Bond Girl and Game of Thrones Star Dies Aged 82 01:43 Actress Dame Diana Rigg, Bond girl and Game of Thrones star, has died at the age of 82. Her agent said: “She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time." She is known for her role as Countess Teresa di Vicenzo in the...