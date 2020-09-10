Nicola Adams hasn’t even started Strictly Come Dancing yet but judge Craig Revel Horwood is already putting her down

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Katya Jones 'wants to partner Nicola Adams' on Strictly Come Dancing



Katya Jones reportedly wants to partner boxer Nicola Adams on 'Strictly Come Dancing'. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago Nicola Adams on Tik Tok Bullying, Keeping Fit at Home & Her New Plant-Based Diet | WH Doing Well



Twice women’s boxing Olympic-champion, Tik Tok aficionado and advocate for spreading a message of tolerance and acceptance, Nicola Adams OBE kicks off our new series 'Doing Well', where we chat with.. Credit: AOL Management Duration: 15:15 Published on August 10, 2020

Tweets about this