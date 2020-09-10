Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicola Adams hasn’t even started Strictly Come Dancing yet but judge Craig Revel Horwood is already putting her down

PinkNews Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola Adams has already been put down by judge Craig Revel Horwood before she’s so much as set foot on the ballroom floor. Horwood seemed sceptical about the Olympian’s Strictly chances when asked by Mecca Bingo Online. “I think Nicola Adams is going to be punching above her...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Katya Jones 'wants to partner Nicola Adams' on Strictly Come Dancing [Video]

Katya Jones 'wants to partner Nicola Adams' on Strictly Come Dancing

Katya Jones reportedly wants to partner boxer Nicola Adams on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:46Published
Nicola Adams on Tik Tok Bullying, Keeping Fit at Home & Her New Plant-Based Diet | WH Doing Well [Video]

Nicola Adams on Tik Tok Bullying, Keeping Fit at Home & Her New Plant-Based Diet | WH Doing Well

Twice women’s boxing Olympic-champion, Tik Tok aficionado and advocate for spreading a message of tolerance and acceptance, Nicola Adams OBE kicks off our new series 'Doing Well', where we chat with..

Credit: AOL Management     Duration: 15:15Published

Tweets about this