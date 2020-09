David Parkhouse: Hartlepool sign Sheffield United's Northern Ireland U21 forward on loan Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Northern Ireland Under-21 striker David Parkhouse joins Hartlepool United on loan from Sheffield United until January. 👓 View full article

