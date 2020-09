You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Grant Shapps warns young people of ‘long haul’ Covid



Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warns that young people “can be ill for very extended periods of time, months in fact”, whilst stressing the importance of the government’s new “rule of six”... Credit: ODN Duration: 01:06 Published 6 hours ago Airbnb Hosts Face Backlash for Banning People Over 220lbs From Booking Their Cottage



A pair of Airbnb hosts are in hot water after putting a rule on their cottage that no one over 220lbs was allowed to stay there. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:54 Published 6 days ago Brookline To Require Face Shields For Those Not Wearing Face Masks



Brookline Health Commissioner Dr. Swannie Jett said the new rule is to help prevent people without masks from spreading the coronavirus. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this