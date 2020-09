You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pizza Express: 1,100 jobs at risk as around 67 restaurants set to close



Pizza Express has said it could close around 67 of its UK restaurants, with upto 1,100 jobs at risk, as part of a major restructuring plan to shore up itsfinances. The dining chain said it plans to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on August 4, 2020 Pizza Hut locations close around WNY



We reached out to Pizza Hut to see if this why the Western New York restaurants closed. They did get back to us. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:43 Published on July 22, 2020

Tweets about this