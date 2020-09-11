Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First Covid Marshalls seen on UK streets in bid to stop the spread

Hull Daily Mail Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
First Covid Marshalls seen on UK streets in bid to stop the spreadBoris Johnson announced councils will be using marshalls to keep people safe.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this