Jacqui Smith: Ed Balls gave me some Strictly Come Dancing tips Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Former home secretary Jacqui Smith says Ed Balls gave her a few tips for success on Strictly Come Dancing. 👓 View full article

Related videos from verified sources Strictly Come Dancing 2020: All 12 celebrities announced



All 12 celebrities taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing have beenofficially announced. They include Labour politician Jacqui Smith and radio DJClara Amfo. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 2 weeks ago

