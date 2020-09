You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chinese art teacher uses thousands of nails to create impressive artworks



An art teacher in southern China used thousands of nails to create impressive artworks, including pictures of Bruce Lee, the Mona Lisa, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. The cool video, filmed in the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:46 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources More Spitting Image puppets revealed ahead of return of the show Creators have promised a Who’s Who of famous faces in puppet form, such as the Queen, Kim Kardashian and even a “Boris Baby”.

Hull Daily Mail 2 hours ago





Tweets about this Sam 🦉🏹 RT @scottygb: Spitting Image will return on 3rd October, BritBox announces. It will then run for weekly for ten weeks. They’ve also releas… 1 minute ago