You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pupils ‘distressed and crying’ after school bus roof sheared off in bridge crash



Children were left “distressed, screaming and crying” after their double-decker school bus crashed into a railway bridge, shearing off the roof. Threepupils were taken to hospital with “serious.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 23 hours ago Scared children heard crying after kindergarten school bus collides with truck in eastern China



Scared children were heard crying after a kindergarten school bus collided with a truck in eastern China's Longkou City on August 26. The aftermath video shows the damaged school bus and truck. An.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago Car collides with bus after suddenly losing control on highway in southern China



A car collided with a bus after suddenly drifting and losing control on a highway in southern China. The video filmed in Hubei shows a bus was preparing to turn at the dotted line on the extension.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:43 Published on July 31, 2020

Tweets about this