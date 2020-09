A preacher’s daughter was sent home from school for wearing a ‘homosexuality is sin’ t-shirt. He’s threatening to sue Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The daughter of a conservative Christian preacher was sent home from school in Livingston, Tennessee, for wearing a t-shirt proclaiming that “homosexuality is a sin” and we wonder why? We, for one, are truly stumped. But reverend Rich Penkosi, who claims on his Twitter to be the “most censored Christian... 👓 View full article

