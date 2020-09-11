Every word Jess Phillips has said over Birmingham lockdown so far Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

According to NHS Digital data, the latest seven-day rate for the city to September 8 showed 78. According to NHS Digital data, the latest seven-day rate for the city to September 8 showed 78. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

