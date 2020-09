Is Sutton Coldfield included in Birmingham lockdown? Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Cllr Ward confirmed Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull would be part of a new lockdown - with Sutton Coldfield included by that. Cllr Ward confirmed Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull would be part of a new lockdown - with Sutton Coldfield included by that. 👓 View full article

