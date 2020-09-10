UK coronavirus cases rise to highest level since mid-May

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people



Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. In Bolton, 462 new caseswere recorded in the seven days to September 7 – the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 13 hours ago COVID-19: Maharashtra reports over 23,000 new cases



Maharashtra continued to worst hit state in coronavirus chart across the country. On September 09, Maharashtra reported 23,446 new COVID19 cases and 448 deaths. The total cases in the state rose to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:57 Published 1 day ago India records a biggest single day spike of over 95,000 cases, with 1,172 deaths | Oneindia News



India has reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, biggest single day jump of record 95,735 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:34 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus cases hit highest daily level in the UK in four months Professor Yvonne Doyle warns that while younger people make up the greatest share of new cases there are now "worrying signs" of infections among the elderly.

Daily Record 5 hours ago





Tweets about this