Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK coronavirus cases rise to highest level since mid-May

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Coronavirus cases in the UK have risen to the highest level since mid-May.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Covid-19: Were 64 million Indians infected with Coronavirus by May? | Oneindia News

Covid-19: Were 64 million Indians infected with Coronavirus by May? | Oneindia News 01:15

 As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, recording biggest single day jump everyday it has now come to light that India may have had 6.4 million coronavirus cases by May as revealed by the top medical body ICMR in its first national sero-survey. The survey which was published in the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people [Video]

Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. In Bolton, 462 new caseswere recorded in the seven days to September 7 – the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
COVID-19: Maharashtra reports over 23,000 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports over 23,000 new cases

Maharashtra continued to worst hit state in coronavirus chart across the country. On September 09, Maharashtra reported 23,446 new COVID19 cases and 448 deaths. The total cases in the state rose to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published
India records a biggest single day spike of over 95,000 cases, with 1,172 deaths | Oneindia News [Video]

India records a biggest single day spike of over 95,000 cases, with 1,172 deaths | Oneindia News

India has reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, biggest single day jump of record 95,735 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus cases hit highest daily level in the UK in four months

Coronavirus cases hit highest daily level in the UK in four months Professor Yvonne Doyle warns that while younger people make up the greatest share of new cases there are now "worrying signs" of infections among the elderly.
Daily Record


Tweets about this