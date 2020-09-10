UK coronavirus cases rise to highest level since mid-May

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, recording biggest single day jump everyday it has now come to light that India may have had 6.4 million coronavirus cases by May as revealed by the top medical body ICMR in its first national sero-survey. The survey which was published in the...
India has reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, biggest single day jump of record 95,735 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number..