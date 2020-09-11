Independence from Scotland being explored by Shetland Isles

Fusilier1RHF @Volume99407382
The Shetland Isles have voted to gain independence from Scotland, how do you think holyrood will pl… https://t.co/6gSMC1udJd 6 minutes ago
Stig oF The dUmp 🌍🏴⚖♻️ @R04Union @NeilFindlay_MSP @Bibbeth6 Enjoy what you think is a small victory, this will only increase support for i… https://t.co/yCatrMgeQh 23 minutes ago
Kevin Algar RT @MatthewPFirth: Hi @NicolaSturgeon, you’ll be OK with the Shetland Islands being allowed to vote for independence from Scotland won’t yo… 55 minutes ago
Matthew Firth Hi @NicolaSturgeon, you’ll be OK with the Shetland Islands being allowed to vote for independence from Scotland won… https://t.co/l2oKI8zkW9 59 minutes ago
Peter A Bellend #Referendum2491 RT @CBowie158: @JimFairlie Reality on the ground ;)... need to get away from this notion of independence because of Tories, WM, social demo… 1 hour ago
Cory Bowie @JimFairlie Reality on the ground ;)... need to get away from this notion of independence because of Tories, WM, so… https://t.co/5VgojFF3Ri 1 hour ago
Fusilier1RHF https://t.co/hrpSHWzWeL now let's see how holyrood reacts to the shoe being on the other foot indies 2 hours ago
John Brereton Shetland Islanders fed up with being badly governed by the Scottish Nationalists vote to explore independence from… https://t.co/56XADj40cl 3 hours ago