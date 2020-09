You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PM calls for end to ‘self-recrimination and wetness’ over BBC Proms song stance



Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for an end to “cringing embarrassmentabout our history” after the BBC decided to strip lyrics from traditional LastNight Of The Proms favourites such as Land Of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 3 weeks ago Bengaluru violence: Deputy Commissioner calls to 'maintain peace'



The Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru Urban, GN Shivamurthy visited the DJ Halli Police Station that was vandalised last night, as violence broke out over an alleged inciting social media.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:59 Published on August 12, 2020

Related news from verified sources Traditional pieces sung during Last Night of the Proms following controversy The traditional songs Rule, Britannia! and Land Of Hope And Glory have been sung during the Last Night of the Proms, after weeks of controversy over the event.

Belfast Telegraph 7 hours ago





Tweets about this