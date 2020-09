Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum



Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published 17 hours ago

Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he would "press on" with a proposed legislation that explicitly acknowledges the government could break international law by ignoring some.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published 2 days ago