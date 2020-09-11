Coronavirus: What are the new local lockdown rules?

Shoppers stocked up on food and there were long queues for Covid-19 testing asthe Welsh county borough of Caerphilly prepared to go into local lockdown,following a “significant rise” in coronavirus cases. From 6pm on Tuesday,people will not be allowed to enter or leave the area without a...
Londoners enjoy a drink on Friday evening ahead of the tightening ofcoronavirus restrictions next week. From Monday, social gatherings of morethan six people will be prohibited, as the Government seeks..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Our 9/11 heroes, the first responders who ran to help that day, are now suffering new medical challenges. COVID-19 has not only claimed lives, it's also brought isolation for many of them due to their..