Related videos from verified sources Argentina on fire: more than 120,000 hectares were destroyed



Forest fires in Argentina already affect eleven provinces: Entre Ríos (which also extended its foci to the Santa Fe city of Rosario), Corrientes, Buenos Aires, La Pampa, San Luis, Córdoba, Santiago.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:37 Published 2 weeks ago Firefighters battle two separate fire burning in Saguaro National Park's Rincon Mountains



Firefighters are responding to two fires ignited by lightning in in the East District Saguaro National Park's Rincon Mountains. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:22 Published on August 17, 2020

