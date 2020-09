Eamonn Holmes: 'I spend at least every other weekend in Belfast as my mother Josephine is 92 and very frail' Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As Northern Ireland exports go, Eamonn Holmes is about as successful as they get. As well as huge back catalogue of top-notch TV, he's got a celebrity wife - the stunning Ruth Langsford - a regular gig on one of telly's biggest shows, and he even had a cameo role in the movie version of Mrs Brown's Boys. As Northern Ireland exports go, Eamonn Holmes is about as successful as they get. As well as huge back catalogue of top-notch TV, he's got a celebrity wife - the stunning Ruth Langsford - a regular gig on one of telly's biggest shows, and he even had a cameo role in the movie version of Mrs Brown's Boys. 👓 View full article

