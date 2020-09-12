Teen contacted by NHS Test and Trace unable to book coronavirus test at Brighton’s ‘empty’ centre
Saturday, 12 September 2020 () A teenager contacted by the NHS Test and Trace service is struggling to book a coronavirus test. BHASVIC student Alex Swift has tried twice to book a test at the testing centre at the Withdean sports complex, in Brighton, without success. He was exposed to the covid-19 virus after attending a small ...
Businesses across England and Wales are being encouraged to download NHS Testand Trace QR codes to prepare for the launch of an official contact tracingapp. The app, which is currently being trialled on the Isle of Wight and inthe London Borough of Newham, will launch on September 24 and will use...