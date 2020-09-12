Global  
 

Teen contacted by NHS Test and Trace unable to book coronavirus test at Brighton’s ‘empty’ centre

Brighton and Hove News Saturday, 12 September 2020
A teenager contacted by the NHS Test and Trace service is struggling to book a coronavirus test. BHASVIC student Alex Swift has tried twice to book a test at the testing centre at the Withdean sports complex, in Brighton, without success. He was exposed to the covid-19 virus after attending a small ...
