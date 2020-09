Matt Taylor left disappointed with point after 2-2 draw at Salford City Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

And he was left angry that a penalty and a red card for a foul on Ryan Bowman wasn't awarded by the referee. And he was left angry that a penalty and a red card for a foul on Ryan Bowman wasn't awarded by the referee. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this