Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in Wales: 164 test positive as cases increase

BBC Local News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Mid Wales -- There have been no new deaths reported of people with coronavirus so far this month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What are the new rules on social gatherings?

What are the new rules on social gatherings? 01:17

 The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to sixin England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK. From Monday,people will not be allowed to meet in large groups at private homes, parks,pubs and restaurants, although there are some exemptions. It comes...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Wildfire Smoke Can Increase Spread, Severity Of COVID-19 [Video]

How Wildfire Smoke Can Increase Spread, Severity Of COVID-19

CNN reports doctors are warning that bad air quality from wildfire smoke could make people more vulnerable to coronavirus infections. Dr. Brad Spellberg says multiple studies around the world have..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
How does the new NHS contact tracing app work? [Video]

How does the new NHS contact tracing app work?

Businesses across England and Wales are being encouraged to download NHS Testand Trace QR codes to prepare for the launch of an official contact tracingapp. The app, which is currently being trialled..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
22 New York City Public School Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

22 New York City Public School Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19

There are more concerns over the reopening of New York City Public Schools after more staff members tested positive for coronavirus Friday; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus in Wales: 133 test positive as cases increase

 BBC Local News: North East Wales -- There have been no new deaths reported of people with coronavirus in more than a week.
BBC Local News Also reported by •BBC NewsWales OnlineHinduBelfast Telegraph

Wales' test and trace system is working significantly better than England's

Wales' test and trace system is working significantly better than England's In Wales, 96% of positive cases from the week August 30 to September 5 were successfully reached by the Test, Trace and Protect scheme
Wales Online

New York reports fourth week of new coronavirus cases under 1%

 Out of 93,395 test results completed Thursday, 864, or 0.92%, were positive, Gov. Cuomo said. The level of new confirmed cases was 1.4% on Long Island and 0.7%...
Newsday


Tweets about this

AberdareOnline

AberdareOnline BBC News - Coronavirus in Wales: 164 test positive as cases increase https://t.co/nlFAP5gDiQ 9 hours ago

melanie11137

Honesty BBC News - Coronavirus in Wales: 164 test positive as cases increase https://t.co/ri0iy15NDA 9 hours ago

BizNetWales

Business Network Wales Coronavirus in Wales: 164 test positive as cases increase https://t.co/iZ5UsbVqQ5 #BusinessNetworkWales 9 hours ago

BlaenauGwentCBC

Blaenau Gwent CBC Contact tracing - if you have tested positive. Get a test. Stop the spread. Keep Wales safe. https://t.co/0hHEzmXrNc https://t.co/NyvSfY59HI 10 hours ago

BizNetWales

Business Network Wales Coronavirus in Wales: 133 test positive as cases increase https://t.co/iZ5UsbVqQ5 #BusinessNetworkWales 1 day ago

BlaenauGwentCBC

Blaenau Gwent CBC Contact tracing - if you have tested positive. Get a test. Stop the spread. Keep Wales safe. https://t.co/R0q4Gk2qRt https://t.co/MJhjWLe952 1 day ago

schoolsontap

School News Treorchy Comprehensive sends two year groups home after positive coronavirus test https://t.co/YJkf0Nz4ry | Wales Online 2 days ago

ed_ontap

EdNews Treorchy Comprehensive sends two year groups home after positive coronavirus test https://t.co/lzhomGEbjm | Wales Online 2 days ago