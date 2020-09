JK Rowling billboard covered up after fierce opposition and paint attacks. It lasted less than 24 hours Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A billboard in Vancouver that read ‘I love JK Rowling’ lasted less than 24 hours before it was defaced with paint by angry Canadians. The billboard on Hastings Street, East Vancouver was paid for by Rowling fans Chris Elston and Amy Hamm in support of the Harry Potter author’s anti-trans views. They... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this