West Brom 0-3 Leicester: Jamie Vardy penalty double helps Leicester see off West Brom

BBC News Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Jamie Vardy scores a second-half penalty double as Leicester condemn West Brom to a disappointing return to the Premier League.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Vardy delighted with three points

Vardy delighted with three points 01:35

 Jamie Vardy speaks to Sky Sports following Leicester's 3-0 win against West Brom.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

West Bromwich Albion F.C. West Bromwich Albion F.C. Association football club in England

Debutant Castagne nets as Leicester win at West Brom

 Timothy Castagne scores on his debut as Leicester comfortably beat newly promoted West Brom in their opening Premier League game.
BBC News

Grady Diangana: West Brom deal angers West Ham captain Mark Noble

 West Ham captain Mark Noble says he is 'gutted, angry and sad' after West Brom sign Hammers winger Grady Diangana for £18m.
BBC News
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

The Lionel Messi speculation continues at fever pitch, with Manchester Citysaid to be ready to part with as many as four players to secure the 33-year-old. Troy Deeney has been offered to West Brom in a move designed to keep theveteran striker in the Premier League, the Daily Mail reports.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published
Fans and players celebrate West Brom's promotion to the Premier League [Video]

Fans and players celebrate West Brom's promotion to the Premier League

West Brom fans celebrate promotion back to the Premier League. Fans gathered outside The Hawthorns, before they were allowed onto a section of the car park. Players emerged into the other part of the car park to celebrate, before returning into the stadium when fans broke through the barrier.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Leicester City F.C. Leicester City F.C. Association football club

Alfie Barbeary: Wasps teenager says scoring hat-trick was 'unreal'

 Wasps' teenage flanker Alfie Barbeary says his challenge is to consistently perform at the highest level after scoring a hat-trick against Leicester.
BBC News

All Premier League matches to be televised in September with Leicester v Burnley on BBC

 All 28 Premier League fixtures in September will be televised, with Leicester City's home match against Burnley to be broadcast live on the BBC.
BBC News

All Premier League games to be shown live in UK in September

 All 28 Premier League fixtures in September will be televised, with Leicester City's home match against Burnley to be broadcast live on the BBC.
BBC News
Leicester: 2020/21 season in preview [Video]

Leicester: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Leicester's season, as Brendan Rodgers' side look to build ontheir fifth-place finish. The Foxes will hope to put the disappointment ofmissing out on Champions League football behind them, and enjoy their run inthe Europa League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Jamie Vardy Jamie Vardy English association football player

FPL: Who were the top point scorers in 2019/20? [Video]

FPL: Who were the top point scorers in 2019/20?

As the FPL season goes live for 2020/21, we take a look at which playersperformed best last season. From Teemu Pukki's blistering start to JamieVardy's purple patch, there were plenty of points on offer from surpriseassets.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Liverpool beat Leeds in thriller, Newcastle, Arsenal also start with wins

 LONDON, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool kicked off their title defense with a thrilling 4-3 win over newly promoted Leeds United as Mohamed Salah scored a..
WorldNews
Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah [Video]

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah a "very special player" inLiverpool's post-match press conference following their win against LeedsUnited in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Crystal Palace up and running after Wilfried Zaha sinks Southampton

 A reminder on day one that the Premier League is not only here for the flowing football and the end‑to-end attacks. Sometimes it’s about relentlessly..
WorldNews

