Furlough support mustn't stop - TUC boss Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Government needs to support workers at risk of losing their jobs "for the long-haul" instead of ending the furlough scheme in October, a union boss has insisted. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources TUC warns government over ending furlough scheme



TUC warns of the effects of mass unemployment as a result of the end of the government’s furlough scheme. Frances O’Grady said ‘the pandemic isn’t scheduled to end in October so neither should.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:46 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this