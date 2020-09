Final blast of summer with temperatures rocketing towards a scorching 30C Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Values will be highest in southern parts of the UK, but most of the country will see a spell of warmer weather over the next few days. Values will be highest in southern parts of the UK, but most of the country will see a spell of warmer weather over the next few days. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A limited special model with 320 hp enrich the range of all-electric Jaguar I-PACE models



All Jaguar I-PACE models from model year 2021 will have three-phase charging capability for faster AC charging, a new infotainment system and comfort and safety technologies that are even more focused.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:22 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this