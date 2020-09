Nicola Sturgeon virus update as law limiting gatherings comes into force Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The First Minister will update the country on the latest figures from St Andrew's House in Edinburgh. The First Minister will update the country on the latest figures from St Andrew's House in Edinburgh. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this