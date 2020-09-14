You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Golfgate: Commission president requests 'further clarifications' over Hogan's COVID rule breach



The EU Commissioner for Trade was forced to apologise at the weekend for breaking Ireland’s coronavirus rules, one of 80 guests at a golf dinner attended by other Irish politicians - some of whom.. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:57 Published 3 weeks ago NBC 26 weather forecast



Tonight we'll clear out the skies with nice lows in the low-50s. Tuesday looks quiet and a few degrees cooler with highs in the mid-70s. There's a slight chance of a shower or t'storm late Tuesday.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:17 Published on August 17, 2020 Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



Tonight should mainly be quiet with clearing skies and light winds. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Seasonable temps in the upper 70s to lower 80s return early this week with.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:11 Published on August 17, 2020

Related news from verified sources Trade ‘very quiet’ on weekend before ‘rule of six’, says Wetherspoons boss Pub giant Wetherspoons has said trading was “very quiet” over the weekend, before the Government tightened restrictions on larger social gatherings.

Belfast Telegraph 2 hours ago





Tweets about this