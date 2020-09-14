Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trade ‘very quiet’ on weekend before ...

Express and Star Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Tim Martin said the pub chain’s sales were 22.5% below the equivalent Saturday last year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Golfgate: Commission president requests 'further clarifications' over Hogan's COVID rule breach [Video]

Golfgate: Commission president requests 'further clarifications' over Hogan's COVID rule breach

The EU Commissioner for Trade was forced to apologise at the weekend for breaking Ireland’s coronavirus rules, one of 80 guests at a golf dinner attended by other Irish politicians - some of whom..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:57Published
NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

NBC 26 weather forecast

Tonight we'll clear out the skies with nice lows in the low-50s. Tuesday looks quiet and a few degrees cooler with highs in the mid-70s. There's a slight chance of a shower or t'storm late Tuesday..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:17Published
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Tonight should mainly be quiet with clearing skies and light winds. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Seasonable temps in the upper 70s to lower 80s return early this week with..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Trade ‘very quiet’ on weekend before ‘rule of six’, says Wetherspoons boss

 Pub giant Wetherspoons has said trading was “very quiet” over the weekend, before the Government tightened restrictions on larger social gatherings.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this