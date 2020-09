The Courier LIVE UPDATES: Scottish coronavirus case numbers ‘higher than we can be comfortable with’ as ‘rule of six’ comes int… https://t.co/9fzqe8au7f 39 minutes ago Evening Telegraph LIVE UPDATES: Scottish coronavirus case numbers ‘higher than we can be comfortable with’ as ‘rule of six’ comes int… https://t.co/sfgyAwOzNX 40 minutes ago All The News For Mancherter RT @BBCNWT: Coronavirus: 'Rule of six' comes into effect https://t.co/Kyyo73M284 Catch the latest on our breakfast updates with @ellymor… 49 minutes ago Bristol Biz Coronavirus updates as 'rule of six' comes into force in Bristol https://t.co/5mGSC1nJ3q https://t.co/sP2KmcBD23 1 hour ago Gary Smith Coronavirus LIVE updates as 'rule of six' comes into force https://t.co/joGuwQFUns 1 hour ago Bristol Live Updates as the rule of six comes into force in Bristol https://t.co/oyiGB6SQh7 1 hour ago Abbey Close TRA Coronavirus LIVE updates as 'rule of six' comes into force https://t.co/HZckyuB7fb 4 hours ago Jörg Coronavirus LIVE updates as Greater Manchester cases continue to rise and 'rule of six' comes into force https://t.co/Fdpga0TkPM 4 hours ago