You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Walk through the Thai Airways cafe made from plane parts



Debt-ridden Thai Airways has opened a cafe made from spare plane parts to try and balance the books. The ailing flag carrier - which lost 383 million dollars in 2019 - hopes selling in-flight meals.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:10 Published 1 week ago Thai Airways opens cafe made from spare plane parts to raise cash



Debt-ridden Thai Airways has opened a cafe made from spare plane parts to try and balance the books. The ailing flag carrier - which lost 383 million dollars in 2019 - hopes selling in-flight meals.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:15 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this