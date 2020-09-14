Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

British Army, Marie Curie and Disney among 132 major organisations uniting to remind Boris Johnson that trans rights are human rights

PinkNews Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
A huge coalition of 132 major British organisations – including the British Army, Marie Curie and Disney – has publicly declared that trans rights are human rights, with 70 urging Boris Johnson to reform the Gender Recognition Act. The companies and groups who have come together to highlight their support for trans...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: British Army soldiers train for combat social-distancing style

British Army soldiers train for combat social-distancing style 01:47

 Major Adam Champion, officer commanding C Squadron, Trooper Daniel Higham,Trooper Danny Cuthbert, Lieutenant Alex Humphries and Trooper Troy Clark speakabout returning to combat exercises in a "bubble". British Army regiments areoperating in coronavirus bubbles after spending lockdown providing...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

China bans media coverage of Disney’s Mulan release [Video]

China bans media coverage of Disney’s Mulan release

Media companies in China say they received orders from the government not to cover the release amid human rights criticism.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published
Soldiers Confess To Rohingya Genocide Campaign: 'Shoot All That You See And That You Hear' [Video]

Soldiers Confess To Rohingya Genocide Campaign: 'Shoot All That You See And That You Hear'

Human rights NGO Fortify Rights has released what they say is credible footage featuring confessions from two Myanmar military deserters. The pair say in video confessions that they were ordered to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill [Video]

Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he would "press on" with a proposed legislation that explicitly acknowledges the government could break international law by ignoring some..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Tweets about this