British Army, Marie Curie and Disney among 132 major organisations uniting to remind Boris Johnson that trans rights are human rights
Monday, 14 September 2020 () A huge coalition of 132 major British organisations – including the British Army, Marie Curie and Disney – has publicly declared that trans rights are human rights, with 70 urging Boris Johnson to reform the Gender Recognition Act. The companies and groups who have come together to highlight their support for trans...
