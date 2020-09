Nicola Sturgeon warns ‘hard decisions’ on restrictions may be needed within days



Nicola Sturgeon has warned “hard but necessary” decisions may be needed in thecoming days to prevent another national lockdown. The First Minister saidcoronavirus “could get out of our grip.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 4 days ago

Nicola Sturgeon limits gatherings to six amid ‘battle to control Covid-19'



Nicola Sturgeon has told Scots they can now only meet in groups of six orunder, as she conceded the country still faces “a battle to get and keep Covidunder control”. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 2 weeks ago