Terrifying video sees trailblazing LGBT+ activist called ‘paedo scum’ and brutally beaten by far-right anti-mask protesters Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A trailblazing LGBT+ activist was left beaten and bloodied after she stood up to far-right activists at an anti-face mask protest in Dublin. Izzy Kamikaze, a queer activist who has spent decades fighting for LGBT+ rights in Ireland, was brutally assaulted by an anti-face mask demonstrator in Dublin on Saturday (12...


