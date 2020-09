Scottish Government ‘secrecy’ over bill for Alex Salmond’s judicial review Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Scottish Government has been accused of “secrecy” and “evasion” after its most senior official refused to say how much contesting a judicial review brought by Alex Salmond over the handling of harassment complaints had cost the public purse. 👓 View full article

