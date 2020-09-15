Number of people checking if symptoms are coronavirus doubles

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Long Term Effects of the Coronavirus



Have you survived the coronavirus but still have some lingering symptoms? News 12's Joeli Poole gets some tips from a local doctor, on how to treat these symptoms, that just won't go away. Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN Published 9 hours ago Governor says Labor Day weekend hasn’t yet brought COVID spike



As people are getting tested, the number of positive cases of the coronavirus is increasing. Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:34 Published 11 hours ago CDC reverses guidance on COVID-19 testing, again



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should get tested if they've been exposed to COVID-19, even if they have no symptoms. Which reverses guidance posted last month, at odds.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27 Published 11 hours ago

Tweets about this