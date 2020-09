Liam Neeson adds his voice to pleas for NI arts support Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Hollywood star Liam Neeson has thrown his weight behind pleas to the Executive to secure the full £33m package to help save the arts sector in Northern Ireland. Hollywood star Liam Neeson has thrown his weight behind pleas to the Executive to secure the full £33m package to help save the arts sector in Northern Ireland. 👓 View full article

