Coronavirus 'rule of 6': Are children and babies exempt in England, Scotland and Wales? Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A new law on social gatherings came into effect across the UK on Monday (September 14) - with the limit now cut from 30 people to a maximum of 6. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Published Coronavirus: 'Rule of six' explained 01:58 Most social gatherings of more than six people are now banned in the UK, in anattempt by the Government to curb the spike of Coronavirus cases. Police nowhave the power to break up groups more than six, and issue fines ranging from£100 to £3,200.The new rules were set out in order to give clarity... You Might Like

Tweets about this